Assam Governor inaugurates GI Mahotsav to promote India’s heritage through GI products

Assam Governor Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya inaugurated GI Mahotsav: “Promoting India’s Heritage through GI Products”, an initiative of the Ministry of MSME, Government of India, organised by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) with the support of the Office of the Development Commissioner (MSME), at the Arya Vidyapeeth College Ground in Guwahati today.

Advertisment

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Shri Acharya expressed happiness for being able to be a part of the GI Festival, which celebrates India’s rich heritage through its distinctive Geographical Indication (GI) products. He said that the Mahotsav is a tribute to 'Vocal for local' and promotes India’s local products, which are the result of the tireless efforts of artisans, farmers, weavers, and craftsmen. This festival is a platform for providing an effective platform and giving national and global visibility to the country’s traditional skills, cultural legacy, and local economy. He congratulated the Ministry of MSME and the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry for conceptualising and organising the festival, which he described as a forward-looking and impactful initiative.

Elaborating on the importance of Geographical Indications, Shri Acharya said that a GI tag signifies that a product originates from a specific geographical region and derives its quality, reputation, and distinctive characteristics from that place. GI products, he noted, embody the traditional identity, cultural heritage, and indigenous knowledge of any particular region, and are preserved and developed over generations by rural, marginal, and indigenous communities. Their uniqueness and authenticity have earned them recognition at both national and international levels.

The Governor observed that the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, besides promoting local products, also plays a pivotal role in strengthening Indian industry, trade, and entrepreneurship. Acting as the voice of industry and commerce, the Chamber contributes meaningfully to inclusive, balanced, and holistic economic development. In this backdrop, he said, the GI Mahotsav stands out as a commendable effort to integrate heritage with economic progress.

Highlighting that the GI tag represents the soul of a region’s culture, history, tradition, and quality, Shri Acharya said it honours the collective wisdom, craftsmanship, and hard work of farmers, weavers, artisans, and craftsmen. He noted that India today ranks among the leading countries in terms of registered GI products, reflecting its vast cultural diversity and centuries-old traditions. Every state and region, and often every village, is known for products that testify to skills passed down through generations.

Referring to Assam, the Governor said the state occupies a distinctive position in the GI landscape, with its products deeply rooted in local geography, ecology, and community knowledge. He highlighted Assam’s Muga and Eri silk, the age-old weaving tradition of Sualkuchi, the bell metal craft of Sarthebari, the terracotta art of Asharikandi, world-renowned Assam tea, and GI-tagged KajiNemuetc are some shining examples of the state’s GI identity.

The Governor emphasised that GI-tagged products not only enhance the income and dignity of artisans and farmers but also preserve folk art, traditional knowledge, and environmentally sustainable practices. Protecting these heritages and linking them to global markets, he said, is vital for empowering communities and strengthening the foundation of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The Governor highlighted several Government of India initiatives aimed at strengthening GI-linked MSMEs, including the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme, RAMP, Micro and Small Enterprise Cluster Development Programme, Revival Fund Scheme, Credit Guarantee Scheme, and the One District One Product initiative. These programmes, he said, seek to preserve traditional skills while transforming them into sustainable, market-oriented enterprises.

Emphasising the role of women and youth, Shri Acharya said they are the driving forces of the GI-based economy. Strengthening the GI ecosystem promotes women’s empowerment, rural livelihoods, and youth participation. He added that youth innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship can connect GI products with branding, startups, and e-commerce, and stressed the need for coordinated efforts by the central and state governments, industry bodies, and the private sector to fully realise the potential of GI products.

He concluded by stating that the GI Mahotsav is not merely an exhibition but a celebration of India’s cultural soul, economic resilience, and self-reliant future, and called upon all stakeholders to collectively safeguard and promote the nation’s GI heritage.

Secretary General of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry Dr. Ranjit Mehta, Chairman, MSME Committee, Vinod Karwa, former President, Northeastern Region of the Chamber, A. TowiChopi, Secretary, North Eastern Council, Satinder Kumar Bhalla, along with entrepreneurs, artisans, farmers, youth representatives, and several other dignitaries were present at the inaugural programme.

Also Read: Assam Governor Meets 37 Young Leaders Ahead of Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue