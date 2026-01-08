Assam Governor Meets 37 Young Leaders Ahead of Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue

A delegation of 37 young leaders from Assam, selected under Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, called on Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at Lok Bhavan in Guwahati on Wednesday evening. The delegation will represent Assam at the National Youth Festival named Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue, to be held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, from January 9 to 12, 2026.

Interacting with the young leaders, the Governor congratulated them on being part of the prestigious national initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and described their selection as a significant achievement. He said the programme would provide them with a rare opportunity to share their ideas and experiences at the national level and gain inspiration from the Prime Minister’s vision.

Governor Acharya observed that the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue aims to connect the youth with the national vision of a Developed India, stating that the strength, creativity, and leadership of young people are the foundation of nation-building. He noted that India is passing through a transformative phase marked by digital advancement, startup growth, infrastructure expansion, inclusive welfare initiatives, and an enhanced global presence, all driven by the energy of the youth.

India @ 2047

Quoting Swami Vivekananda, the Governor said that the future of India lies in the hands of its youth, and urged the young leaders to go past their comfort zones, take risks, and pursue ambitious goals, as emphasised by the Prime Minister. He asked them to envision the India they wish to see in 2047 and define their role in shaping that future.

Highlighting the role of Assam and the Northeast in national development, the Governor said the region is emerging as India’s gateway to Southeast Asia, with expanding connectivity and growing opportunities in trade, tourism, innovation, and entrepreneurship. He added that Assam’s progress in education, skills, healthcare, and startups is encouraging youth to become job creators.

Expressing confidence in the young leaders, the Governor said their ideas, rooted in local realities and guided by values and ethics, can address challenges and drive India towards becoming strong, self-reliant, inclusive, and developed. He wished them success and urged them to participate in the dialogue with enthusiasm and return with fresh ideas and renewed commitment.

Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor, SS Meenakshi Sundaram, Director of Sports and Youth Welfare, Ankur Bharali, along with a host of other dignitaries, were present on the occasion.