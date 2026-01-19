Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attends 5th convocation of ASTU

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya called upon the students to strive for continuous learning and constant upgradation of skills to transform the emerging challenges of the 21st century into opportunities.

Addressing the graduates on the 5th convocation of Assam Science and Technology University at its campus in Tatelia in Guwahati on Monday, the Governor said that the convocation marked the beginning of a new journey in the lives of the students, a journey that would bring both challenges and opportunities. Highlighting the rapidly changing global environment to the students, Acharya stressed the need to remain connected with emerging technologies, innovations, and global trends. At the same time, he underlined the importance of ethics, integrity, and cultural values, which provide strength, patience, and self-confidence to the students in difficult circumstances.

Expressing his joy and deep satisfaction to be present among the graduates at the convocation, he described the ceremony as a celebration of years of hard work, dedication, and determination, not only for the students but also for the institution. Congratulating the students receiving degrees and medals, he said that their success was not merely a personal achievement but also a matter of pride for their families, teachers, and the university.

The Governor said that ASTU celebrating its 5th convocation is a matter of pride not only for the university but also for the state of Assam. He especially congratulated the women graduates, their families, and teachers, and described their achievements as a strong testimony to the growing role of women in society and their vital contribution to nation-building.

Acharya, on the occasion, underscored the crucial role of higher educational institutions in establishing India as a “Global Knowledge Superpower.” He said that higher educational institutions should advocate quality teaching, world-class research and also give equal priority to innovation.

The Governor expressed satisfaction over the remarkable progress made by Assam Science and Technology University within a short span of its establishment. He noted that the students and faculty members of the university were continuously contributing to knowledge creation through various research initiatives. He expressed hope that, inspired by innovation and entrepreneurship, the students of ASTU would play a significant role in making India a global technological power.

Highlighting the challenge of preparing the younger generation in line with evolving global requirements, Acharya said that for balanced and sustainable national development, it was essential that the benefits of education and new technologies reach every village. He added that Assam Science and Technology University could play a leading role in this direction. Noting that a large number of students of the university came from small towns and rural backgrounds, he urged them to promote the importance of education in their villages and towns and inspire more youth to pursue higher education.

Emphasising that education is not merely a means of acquiring knowledge and skills, Acharya said it also inculcates life values such as compassion, tolerance, and social responsibility. Stressing the importance of entrepreneurship in the present era, he encouraged students to move forward not only to seek employment but also with the mindset of creating employment, thereby contributing more effectively to social welfare and nation-building. The Governor expressed confidence that the graduating students would use their knowledge and skills for the progress of society and the nation. He congratulated the teachers, officers, and staff of Assam Science and Technology University and expressed hope that their continued efforts would take the institution to new heights in the fields of education and research.

It may be noted that a total of 5,829 degrees from the 2024 and 2025 batches were awarded, of which 1,058 students received their degrees in person, while the remaining degrees were awarded in absentia. During the ceremony, 102 Programme Toppers, 31 Gold Medalists, 29 Silver Medalists, and 28 Bronze Medalists were also honoured.

Former Director of IIT, Guwahati, Prof Gautam Baruah, was present at the convocation as the Guest of Honour. The convocation ceremony was also attended by the Vice-Chancellor of Assam Science and Technology University, Prof. Narendra Chaudhary; Registrar of the University, Dr Nripen Das; Academic Registrar, Dr Amitabh Barua; members of the University Court, Executive Council, and Academic Council; principals of affiliated colleges, along with a host of other dignitaries.

