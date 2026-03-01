Guwahati: Governor Acharya Recalls Sardar Patel's Role in Integrating India

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, while attending the Lohpurush Rashtriya Ekatmata Award distribution ceremony in Guwahati on Sunday, recalled the courage, foresight and determination of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel that led to the integration of more than 500 princely states, forming the bedrock of a united and strong nation.

The ceremony was organised by Bharat Bharati at the Lohia Lions Gauhati Auditorium in the city. Addressing the gathering, the Governor described the event as a tribute to national unity, shared resolve and collective spirit.

Congratulating the award recipients, Acharya said honours instituted in the name of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel serve as a powerful reminder of his decisive role in safeguarding India’s unity and integrity during a turbulent phase of history.

What Governor Said On National Unity

Acharya underlined that unity is not merely territorial consolidation but harmony of minds that transcends barriers of language, religion, culture and region. He emphasised that India’s strength lies in its enduring principle of “unity in diversity,” rooted in civilisational values centred on public welfare and collective progress.

Referring to the ideals of “Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah” and “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,” he said these guiding principles continue to shape India’s inclusive and compassionate worldview.

Development, Heritage Must Progress Together

Highlighting the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Governor said development and preservation of heritage must move in tandem to realise the goal of a developed India. He observed that Assam is witnessing steady progress across multiple sectors, supported by social organisations and committed citizens.

Describing public service as a noble pursuit, Acharya called upon the youth to adopt service, empathy and social responsibility as core values. He commended the awardees for their dedication to society and lauded Bharat Bharati for fostering national integration, cultural harmony and patriotic consciousness.

The programme was attended by the National President of Bharat Bharati, Vinay Patrale, National Secretary Rudra Narayan Tiwari, Trust President Subhash Dhawan, President of Ishan Bharti Bhaskar Dutta Goswami, Convener Shobhan Vyas and other office bearers.

The Lohpurush Rashtriya Ekatmata Award ceremony concluded with a renewed emphasis on unity, cultural cohesion and public service as pillars of national progress.