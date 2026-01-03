Meghalaya Youth Leaders to Attend National Viksit Bharat Dialogue in Delhi

The Meghalaya government is set to give a warm send-off to young achievers from the state who will be taking part in the upcoming National Youth Festival – Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026.

The Sports and Youth Affairs department will host a special Meet and Greet programme where CH Vijayashankar, the Governor of Meghalaya, will interact with and felicitate the selected participants.

A total of 50 youth leaders from Meghalaya have been chosen to represent the state at the national-level event, scheduled to be held in New Delhi from January 9 to 12. The festival is expected to see the participation of nearly 3,000 young leaders from across the country, offering them a national platform to share ideas, creativity and leadership vision for building a developed India. The delegates will also get the opportunity to present their aspirations before Narendra Modi.

The initiative underlines Meghalaya’s growing youth presence on the national stage and reflects the state’s focus on nurturing leadership and encouraging young voices in nation-building.

Meanwhile, the state government has also stepped up efforts to strengthen community-led development. Earlier, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma launched the City Beautification Drive under the My City Campaign in Mawlai. The programme aims to improve neighbourhoods through active involvement of Dorbar Shnong institutions, with a focus on cleanliness, better public spaces and citizen participation.

As part of the drive, beautification grants ranging between Rs 75,000 and Rs 1 lakh were distributed to 60 localities to support community initiatives. The Chief Minister also inaugurated a CCTV surveillance system at Mawlai Mawroh and formally launched the beautification campaign through symbolic painting at Mawlai Bridge in Iewrynghep.

Addressing residents, Conrad K Sangma described the initiative as a step towards participatory governance, stressing the importance of dialogue between the government and the people. He said meaningful governance begins when citizens and the administration engage with each other and act collectively on shared ideas and suggestions.

