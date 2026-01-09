Assam Govt Distributes ADRE Job Letters, CM Flags Transfer Reforms

Thursday marked another significant milestone in Assam’s government recruitment journey as the state government distributed appointment letters to Grade IV candidates selected under the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE).

The appointment letters were formally handed over at a programme held at the Jyoti-Bishnu Auditorium in Guwahati, where 3,374 candidates received their job letters around 11 am.

The event carried a celebratory atmosphere, with newly appointed candidates arriving with visible excitement and relief after a long wait.

With this round of appointments, the Assam government has now provided government jobs to a total of 1,45,664 candidates so far, reflecting one of the largest recruitment drives in the state’s history.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma attended the programme as the chief guest and addressed the gathering. Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister underlined the government’s focus on transparency and fairness in public employment, particularly in matters related to job transfers.

He announced that the ‘Swagata Satirtha’ portal, introduced to streamline and monitor job transfers, will now be opened twice a year.

“We are making continuous efforts to eliminate middlemen and corrupt practices in job transfers. The Swagata Satirtha portal will be opened twice annually. It was earlier opened in June and will be reopened in February,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister also made an important announcement regarding the Eighth Pay Commission. He stated that the Eighth Pay Commission has come into effect in Assam from January, and all newly appointed employees will receive their salaries as per the revised pay structure.

Also Read: Assam CM Announces Dates for ADRE Appointment Letter Distribution