Assam CM Announces Dates for ADRE Appointment Letter Distribution

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday shared the dates for handing over appointment letters to candidates selected through the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE).
The Chief Minister announced that candidates selected for Grade IV posts will receive their appointment letters on January 9, followed by Grade III candidates on January 10. The distribution programme will be held at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati, with selected candidates asked to be present at 10 am on their respective dates.
Appointment letters for selected candidates under ADRE will be distributed as per the following schedule:
Grade IV: 9th January
Grade III: 10th January
All selected candidates are requested to attend the programme at Sarusajai Stadium at 10:00 AM on the…
Speaking about the development, CM Sarma said the appointment letter distribution reflects the government’s focus on fairness and transparency in recruitment. He reiterated that the ADRE process was carried out smoothly and honestly, giving deserving candidates from across Assam an equal chance to secure government jobs.
The recruitment drive is part of the state government’s broader commitment to provide employment opportunities to 1.5 lakh youths. The Chief Minister recalled that the initial target of one lakh jobs was later expanded, keeping in mind the aspirations of young people and the need to strengthen public services.
Over the years, appointment letters have been distributed in several phases across departments such as education, health, police and other key sectors. The Chief Minister has often said the effort is not merely about filling vacancies but about rebuilding trust in the system by ensuring that selections are based purely on merit, without corruption or influence.
He added that employment generation remains a top priority for his government, stressing that transparent recruitment will help empower the youth of Assam while also improving the efficiency of the state’s administrative machinery.
