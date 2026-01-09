Assam Govt Extends One Time Aid to Families of Deceased SSA Contractual Employees

The Assam government today provided financial assistance to the families of deceased contractual teachers and employees under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), reaffirming its commitment to support those who served the education system.

The assistance distribution programme was held at the SSA office in Kahilipara, where families of 50 deceased contractual teachers and staff members received one-time financial aid.

Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu attended the programme and announced that each affected family would be provided Rs 5 lakh as financial assistance.

The one-time aid was distributed at the SSA conference hall in Kahilipara as part of the state government’s welfare measures for SSA employees.

Speaking at the event, Dr Pegu said that the government has so far extended similar financial support to the families of 368 deceased SSA contractual employees.

“An amount of Rs 5 lakh each has been given to the families of 368 deceased employees, with a total expenditure of Rs 18.60 crore,” the minister said.

On the issue of regularisation of contractual teachers, the education minister stated that around 8,000 SSA teachers have not opted for regularisation so far and have chosen to continue as contractual employees.

Dr Pegu also spoke on the long-pending demand for tribal status of six communities in Assam. He said the report on the issue would be sent to the Centre and clarified that the process is currently under consideration. “The report on the six communities will be submitted before the elections. Three key aspects are being examined at present,” he said.

