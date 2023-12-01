Assam Govt Floats Tender For Construction of ‘Maa Kamakhya Corridor’ in Guwahati

The state government of Assam finally floated a tender for the construction of the much-awaited Maa Kamakhya Corridor in Guwahati.
Assam's chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, announced on Friday that the state government is moving ahead with its big plan to rejuvenate the Maa Kamakhya Corridor. For building the flagship initiative, the advertisements for the Corridor tender application have already been published, informed the chief minister in a tweet today.
Taking to his official ‘X’ handle, the chief minister wrote, “We have begun inviting bids for building this flagship initiative. With the blessings of Maa, we hope to begin construction in early 2024.”
It may be mentioned that Assam had plans to build a corridor at the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, just like Varanasi's Kashi-Vishwanath Temple Corridor.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed the Maa Kamakhya Temple corridor's future look in a four-minute video posted on Twitter this past April 18, 2023.
"Sharing a glimpse of how the renovated Maa Kamakhya corridor will look like in the near future," Sarma said in his tweet.
The next day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the project and its "transformative" potential in a tweet.
"I am sure Ma Kamakhya Corridor will be a landmark initiative.
"Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Shree Mahakal Mahalok have been transformative as far as the spiritual experience is concerned. Equally important is the fact that tourism is enhanced and the local economy gets a boost," he wrote.
The temple's surrounding area will expand from 3,000 sq ft to about 100,000 sq ft across three levels.
The access corridor will widen from about 8-10 ft to about 27-30 ft.
"Six major temples in the complex, which are currently hidden from the larger public view, would be restored to their original glory," an official said.
The project includes creating space for 8,000-10,000 pilgrims to ease the crowd during major festivals like Ambubachi Mela.