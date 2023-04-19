How Would Renovated ‘Maa Kamakhya Corridor’ Look Like?

The Kamakhya temple situated at the Nilachal hills in Guwahati is one of the oldest and most revered centers of Tantric practices, dedicated to Goddess Kamakhya.

The Assam Government has decided to renovate the temple which will make it look even more stunning. The government created a model for the state-of-the-art 'Maa Kamakhya Corridor'. As per reports, the renovation of the corridor will be on par with Vishwanath Corridor and Mahakal Corridor. It will have a Pravesh Prangan, Maa Chinnamasta Prangan, and Maa Kamakhya Prangan. Prangan is ‘corridor’ in English. Temples will be renovated and enhanced as per the plan.

A set of pathways will be constructed for devotees. In summer, there will be pathways with covered roofs. Apart from this, a VIP pathway will also be built. At the main entrance, the plantation will cover both sides of the road. In the blueprint, the focus is on space, greenery, and aesthetics of the temples.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed hope that Maa Kamakhya corridor will be a landmark initiative like Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Shree Mahakal Mahalok corridor.

The Prime Minister tweeted, “I am sure Maa Kamakhya corridor will be a landmark initiative. Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Shree Mahakal Mahalok have been transformative as far as the spiritual experience is concerned. Equally important is the fact that tourism is enhanced and the local economy gets a boost.”