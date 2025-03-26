Assam Govt, Gauhati University Partner to Restore Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s Creations

In a major step towards preserving the legacy of legendary musician and filmmaker Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, the Cultural Affairs Department of the Assam government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Folklore Research, Gauhati University. The agreement, formalized at Dispur Secretariat, aims to facilitate the preservation, restoration, and digitization of Dr. Hazarika’s iconic films and songs.

Under this initiative, the Department of Folklore Research, Gauhati University, will take the lead in the digitization process, with support from the Cultural Affairs Department, the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Regional Government Film and Television Institute, and the Assam State Film (Finance & Development) Corporation. Once digitized, these invaluable cultural assets will be preserved at Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra and handed over to the Government of Assam, ensuring their accessibility for future generations.

The initiative, spearheaded by Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, is seen as a significant move in safeguarding Assam’s rich artistic heritage. The MoU signing ceremony was attended by Cultural Affairs Minister Bimal Borah; Assam cabinet minister Prasanta Phukan; Principal Secretary of the Cultural Affairs Department Dr. B. Kalyan Chakravarty; officials from Gauhati University, and senior officers of the department.