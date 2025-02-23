Clash at Gauhati University’s Cultural Evening Leads to Event Cancellation

A clash broke out among students during the cultural evening of Gauhati University Week, prompting the university authorities to cancel the event.

Advertisment

Following reports of the incident, journalists on night duty rushed to the university campus with permission from security personnel at the main gate. However, upon reaching the RCC2 hostel to gather details, they were allegedly misbehaved with by a section of students.

According to reports, a group of intoxicated students from the RCC2 hostel, led by research scholar Neep Jyoti Kalita, allegedly abused and obstructed journalists. The situation escalated further when the journalists parked their vehicles near the hostel, which triggered hostility from the students.

The intoxicated students, under Kalita’s leadership, allegedly engaged in misconduct by threatening journalists, blocking their vehicles, and using obscene language.

Notably, Neep Jyoti Kalita is a relative of former MLA Satyabrat Kalita and currently serves as the Vice President of the Asom Chatra Parishad (ACP).

Also Read: Bomb Scare at Gauhati University Sparks Police Action