Assam Govt Observes 'Desh Bhakti Divas' in Memory of Tarun Ram Phukan

The Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Assam Government observed 'Desh Bhakti Divas' remembering and honouring 'Deshbhakta' Tarun Ram Phukan in Guwahati on Sunday.
Assam's Information & Public Relations Minister Pijush Hazarika was present as the chief guest at the state-level event which was organised for the fourth time in Guwahati's Janata Bhawan.
Hazarika, along with representatives of Tarun Ram Phukan's family, and the Commissioner-Secretary and Director of the Public Relations Department paid tributes to the portrait of the great personality. In his address during the event, Hazarika highlighted the struggles, patriotism, and political acumen of Tarun Ram Phookan, who led Assam in India's freedom movement.
Minister Hazarika remarked that without leaders like Tarun Ram Phukan and Gopinath Bordoloi, Assam might have been included in Pakistan, altering the geopolitical landscape of South-East Asia. He emphasized the importance of remembering their contributions to the state and the nation.
In line with the announcement made by Pijush Hazarika in the previous year, several state-level essay competitions were organized this time to commemorate Desh Bhakti Divas. The minister handed over prizes to the winners of these competitions in today's event.
Referring to Phukan's academic excellence, Hazarika pointed out that although he could have been a successful barrister after returning from London, he chose to serve the nation, earning the title of 'Patriot.' He further urged the students who received awards to work with dedication and a sense of responsibility towards the nation.
The event included an address by DIPR Director Manabendra Dev Ray, and remarks by Commissioner-Secretary Aruna Rajoria. Family members of Tarun Ram Phukan, including Rupam Khound, Gaurav Goswami, Kaushik Ram Phukan, Kunal Ram Phukan, Smitakshi Goswami, and Shovangi Bhattacharya, were honored by the Public Relations Department. Speaking at the event, family member Smritakshi Goswami paid respectful tributes to the prominent leader and reflected on his life and achievements.
Commissioner-Secretary Aruna Rajoria, in her address, encouraged students to be inspired by the ideals of Tarun Ram Phookan and to diligently fulfill their responsibilities in their respective fields for personal and national development.