Assam Govt Seeks Quashing Of Jinki Mili's Bail; Hearing On Sept 23

The Gauhati High Court on Thursday accepted the Assam government's petition to reject the bail plea of multicrore trading scam accused Sumi Borah's sister-in-law Jinki Mili. This was after Additional Public Prosecutor Bidyut Bikash Gogoi's removal over Mili's bail.
The Assam government today filed a plea with the high court seeking the quashing of Jinki Mili's bail plea. Having accepted the plea, the matter was posted for hearing on Monday.
Notably, the court granted bail to Jinki Mili on Tuesday after which the Additional Public Prosecutor was relieved from his position. According to sources, the Bidyut Bikash Gogoi's laxity led to Mili being granted bail. He was arguing on behalf of the state government in the matter.
Apart from Gogoi, assistants — Brajen Kumar Das and Arup Kumar Deka — at the office of the public prosecutor were also relieved from duty in the wake of Mili's bail.
Important documents related to the bail plea were kept away from public prosecutor Makhan Phukan which led to him missing the hearing in which Jinki Mili's bail plea was accepted, sources said.
Sumi Borah and her husband Tarkik Borah were remanded to police custody after their arrest in the multicrore scam orchestrated by a 22-year-old Assam youth named Bishal Phukan.
Borah, an actor-influencer, had close ties to Bishal Phukan and is accused of being an accomplice to his illicit schemes. Phukan has been charged with running a Rs 2,200 crore scam by luring people with the promise of fixed returns on stock market investments.