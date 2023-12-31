Assam Govt Set to Flag Off 200 Green Buses in Guwahati on Jan 1

Speaking to ANI, Suklabaidya said, "Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma will flag off the green buses on January 1. The automobile sector has produced 54 percent pollution in the country. We are also not free from it. The Assam government has also been trying to reduce pollution by using green energy in the automobile sector."

"We have worked on the automobile sector in two wheeler, four wheeler vehicles. In many places of the state, our green energy works are going on. We have also signed an agreement with Tata power to combat air pollution and reduce carbon footprint, our government has taken lots of initiatives," he added.