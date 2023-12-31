Assam Govt Set to Flag Off 200 Green Buses in Guwahati on Jan 1
Marking a historic green transition, the Assam Government will dedicate 200 electric buses to Guwahati on January 1, 2024.
According to Assam Transport Minister Parimal Suklabaidya, state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will flag off the buses on Monday.
Regarding this, Suklabaidya along with senior transport officials on Saturday reviewed the last-minute preparations of the ceremonial launch event scheduled to take place at ASTC Central Workshop Premises in Rupnagar.
According to the Tranpsort Minsiter, the 200 green buses have been purchased by using smart city fund.
Reportedly, the red city buses, which used to be powered by diesel, will be replaced by buses running on electric power. These new buses will be able to cover a distance of up to 200km on a full charge.
Unlike CNG-powered buses, these buses are expected to cover all the routes in Guwahati, reports said.
Speaking to ANI, Suklabaidya said, "Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma will flag off the green buses on January 1. The automobile sector has produced 54 percent pollution in the country. We are also not free from it. The Assam government has also been trying to reduce pollution by using green energy in the automobile sector."
"We have worked on the automobile sector in two wheeler, four wheeler vehicles. In many places of the state, our green energy works are going on. We have also signed an agreement with Tata power to combat air pollution and reduce carbon footprint, our government has taken lots of initiatives," he added.