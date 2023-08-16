ASTC Announces “Electric Bike Taxi & Delivery Services” through “The Baayu ASTC App”

Good news for Guwahatians as after the introduction of the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) City Cabs, the state government-owned road Transport Corporation on the auspicious occasion of 77th Independence Day, announced to launch its “Electric Bike Taxi and delivery services” through “The Baayu ASTC App”.
Rahul Ch. Das, Managing Director, ASTC, in a statement, said, “Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) is evolving from the traditional Bus operator to an Aggregator based service. We are trying to build ourself into an ecosystem of Transport services with various new initiatives with changing time like introduction of Automated Testing Stations, National Common Mobility Card etc. that are proposed to be commissioned shortly. ASTC also has been pioneering in the transportation sector of the State in achieving sustainability through its various initiatives like operation of Electric/CNG buses. Our commitment for better transportation services remains steadfast, and we are happy to introduce a transformative addition to our offerings – the ASTC City Cabs, an app-based cab service that aims to provide hassle-free, convenient and reliable transportation options within our city. We also announce with pride that we will be launching shortly “Electric Bike Taxi and delivery services” through “The Baayu ASTC App”. Baayu is a Clean Air movement- an initiative by ASTC for sustainable mobility through decentralized open mobility application. This Independence Day ASTC through its stakeholders promises: “freedom from emission /cancellation.”
Das also stated that with the Government of Assam initiatives, the proposed ASTC facilities stands as a testament to our ongoing efforts towards making ASTC self-reliant and more service oriented through Aggregation. “With the proposed state-of-the-art infrastructure and enhanced passenger amenities/facilities, ASTC plans to create an ecosystem of advanced connectivity through digitization,” Das added.
Meanwhile, on the occasion of 77th Independence Day and in line with the “Meri Maati Mera Desh” program, the driving stakeholders of ASTC and ASTC City Cabs have gathered in ASTC Paltanbazar, Guwahati at 5:30 PM to take the “Panch Pran” pledge.
“The five resolutions to ensure a developed India in the next 25 years, so that the stakeholders gets equally motivated to thrive for a developed India and perform their duties diligently as a citizen and serve the people of the State sincerely,” added the ASTC Managing Director further.