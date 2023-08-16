ASTC Announces “Electric Bike Taxi & Delivery Services” through “The Baayu ASTC App”

Rahul Ch. Das, Managing Director, ASTC, in a statement, said, “Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) is evolving from the traditional Bus operator to an Aggregator based service. We are trying to build ourself into an ecosystem of Transport services with various new initiatives with changing time like introduction of Automated Testing Stations, National Common Mobility Card etc. that are proposed to be commissioned shortly. ASTC also has been pioneering in the transportation sector of the State in achieving sustainability through its various initiatives like operation of Electric/CNG buses. Our commitment for better transportation services remains steadfast, and we are happy to introduce a transformative addition to our offerings – the ASTC City Cabs, an app-based cab service that aims to provide hassle-free, convenient and reliable transportation options within our city. We also announce with pride that we will be launching shortly “Electric Bike Taxi and delivery services” through “The Baayu ASTC App”. Baayu is a Clean Air movement- an initiative by ASTC for sustainable mobility through decentralized open mobility application. This Independence Day ASTC through its stakeholders promises: “freedom from emission /cancellation.”