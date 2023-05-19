Assam Govt Signs Agreement for Riverine Tourism Circuit in Guwahati

The Assam Government and the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways have signed an agreement for a ‘Riverine based Tourism Circuit’ being developed over the River Brahmaputra.
The MoU has been signed between the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), Sagarmala Development Company Limited (SDCL), Assam Tourism Development Corporation Limited (ATDC), and Directorate of Inland Water Transport (DIWT) in Guwahati on Friday.
The project is being developed under the Sagarmala Programme at an initial cost of Rs 40-45 crores. SDCL and IWAI will jointly contribute 55 percent of the project cost while the remaining will be provided by ATDC. DIWT has consented to provide the usage of Ghats near the temples free of cost for the project.
This project will connect the seven historic temples namely Kamakhya, Pandunath, Ashwaklanta, Doul Govinda, Umananda, Chakreshwar and Auniati Satra situated in Guwahati. The circuit will sail from Hanuman Ghat, Uzan Bazar and will complete its journey by covering all the above-mentioned temples through waterways.
The ferry service is expected to reduce the overall travel time to less than two hours for completing one complete circuit.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal, along with various ministers of the Assam cabinet was present at the occasion.
Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Along with Maa Kamakhya, Kamrup has ancient dharmic sites on its hills & islands. Today’s MoU between ATDC and IWAI will provide ease of access & reduce travel time for pilgrims on this circuit to 2 hrs from 7-8 hrs. This synergy is another trademark of our Double Engine Govt.