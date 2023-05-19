Assam Govt Signs Agreement for Riverine Tourism Circuit in Guwahati

The ferry service is expected to reduce the overall travel time to less than two hours for completing one complete circuit.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal, along with various ministers of the Assam cabinet was present at the occasion.

Meanwhile, taking to Twitter, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Along with Maa Kamakhya, Kamrup has ancient dharmic sites on its hills & islands. Today’s MoU between ATDC and IWAI will provide ease of access & reduce travel time for pilgrims on this circuit to 2 hrs from 7-8 hrs. This synergy is another trademark of our Double Engine Govt.