Assam Govt Signs MoU To Install Srimanta Sankardev Chair At JNU

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was present on the occasion of the signing of the MoU between the government and the university in Guwahati on Thursday. He was joined by state education minister Ranoj Pegu and education advisor to the government of Assam, Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta. The vice-chancellor of JNU, Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit was also present to attend the event.