Assam Govt Signs MoU To Install Srimanta Sankardev Chair At JNU

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi is all set to have a Chair in the name of 15th-century neo-Vaishnavite scholar Srimanta Sankardev from Assam. In this regard, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Government of Assam and the University.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was present on the occasion of the signing of the MoU between the government and the university in Guwahati on Thursday. He was joined by state education minister Ranoj Pegu and education advisor to the government of Assam, Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta. The vice-chancellor of JNU, Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit was also present to attend the event.
Speaking on the occasion, CM Sarma said, “The signing of this MoU for establishment of the Srimanta Sankardeva Chair at School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies of the university is a defining moment.” He also expressed his gratitude to Prof Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit for partnering with the Assam government for the landmark initiative.
After its establishment, this will become the third Chair in the name of Srimanta Sankardev with Viswa Bharati and Punjab University already having similar chairs after Sankardev.
Earlier, cabinet minister for education in Assam, Ranoj Pegu had taken to Twitter to inform about the event. He wrote, “Hon'ble CM Dr. @himantabiswa-led Govt of Assam is committed towards promoting the life & ideals of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva.”
“Reiterating the same, the state govt will be signing a MoU with Jawaharlal Nehru University (@JNU_official_50), New Delhi today, to establish a Srimanta Sankardev Chair at the School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies of the university,” added Pegu.