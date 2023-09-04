Assam Govt to Advertise 22,000 Jobs Shortly: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday announced that the state government will advertise another 22,000 vacancies within the next two months to fulfill their election promise to create one lakh jobs.
CM Sarma made the announcement during the event where he handed over appointment letters to 514 candidates selected in the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) conducted last year to fill up vacancies in Grade III and Grade IV under various departments.
While addressing the function, he said, “Within a month or two, advertisements for recruitment to fill another 22,000 vacancies will be published. That will take the total of recruitments to well above the 1-lakh promised earlier.”
“The recruitment process was expedited after the spread subsided and by the second anniversary celebrations of the current dispensation in the state, appointment letter distribution to around 86,000 job seekers was completed,” he added.
Meanwhile, taking to ‘X’ platform, he said, “Shortly, we will advertise another 22,000 vacancies- taking the total Govt jobs created to 1.09 lakh. Our 2021 election promise was to create 1 lakh Govt jobs.”
Notably, during the campaigning for 2021 state assembly elections, the BJP had promised to provide one lakh government jobs in Assam to the unemployed youths. The chief minister said that the decision to offer one lakh jobs to unemployed youths of Assam was ratified by the state cabinet in its very first meeting after he took over the office in 2021, however, owing to the second and third waves of the Covid-19 pandemic, the process got delayed.