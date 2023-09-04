Assam Govt to Advertise 22,000 Jobs Shortly: CM Sarma

Notably, during the campaigning for 2021 state assembly elections, the BJP had promised to provide one lakh government jobs in Assam to the unemployed youths. The chief minister said that the decision to offer one lakh jobs to unemployed youths of Assam was ratified by the state cabinet in its very first meeting after he took over the office in 2021, however, owing to the second and third waves of the Covid-19 pandemic, the process got delayed.