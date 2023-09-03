Assam CM Distributes Appointment Letters to 514 Candidates of Grade III & IV Posts

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday distributed appointment letters to 514 candidates recruited to the Grade III and Grade IV posts of the state government.
The appointment letters were distributed to the candidates who secured the same cut-off in the direct recruitment examination conducted for Grade III and Grade IV in 2022.
With this, the number of state government jobs created since Himanta Biswa Sarma took charge as the chief minister stands at 87,402.
Among the 514 appointments, 140 candidates are candidates appointed to the School Education Department, 12 candidates to the Higher Education Department and 6 candidates to the Tribal Affairs Department.
The candidates who passed the direct recruitment examination were given the appointment letters on May 25, 2023, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. However, a few posts were lying vacant as some of the selected candidates did not join. This led the state government to fill the vacant posts based on the merit lists prepared by the recruitment commission.