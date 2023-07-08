Assam Govt to Soon Release Rs 4 Cr for Development of Navagraha Crematorium

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced that the state government will soon release a sum amount of Rs. 4 crore for the development of Navagraha Crematorium located in Guwahati’s Silpukhuri area.
The proposed construction work of the crematorium will be carried out at a total cost of Rs. 8.70 crore and earlier today the chief minister, after visiting the crematorium, said that a part of the total amount will be released from the government with an aim to expedite the construction works.
CM Sarma instructed the concerned departments for the smooth completion of the proposed construction work for development.
The official of the chief minister's office tweeted, “Hon'ble Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma today visited Navagraha Crematorium and gave necessary instructions to the concerned departments for smooth completion of the proposed construction works to be carried out at a cost of Rs. 8.70 crore for the development of the crematorium. An amount of Rs 4 crore will soon be released by the Assam government with an aim to expedite the proposed works of Navagraha crematorium.”
Meanwhile, CM Sarma told reporters, “Our government is aiming to make the historical and spiritual places as tourist destinations. Keeping this in mind, we will be developing Bhimasankar Dham Jyotirlinga Temple, revamping Batadrava Than and constructing corridor for Kamakhya Temple among others.”
“Spiritual places in Assam are one of the focal points of tourism and developing these religious places will make the tourism sector of the state grow,” he added.