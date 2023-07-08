Guwahati Zoo Set to Become India’s Top Wildlife Destination: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced that the Assam State Zoo Cum Botanical Garden is set to undergo a massive renovation to transform into India’s top destination for the wildlife enthusiasts.
Taking to twitter, CM Sarma said, “Guwahati Zoo is set to become India’s premier destination for wildlife enthusiasts. With an incredible array of flora and fauna, we’re on a mission to transform it into the country’s finest zoo.”
For the renovation of the state zoo, experts from the state were sent to study the best zoos in India and plan the redevelopment.
The revamp of the zoo will include large theme based park, with proper zonation and amenities for visitor along with plantation of indigenous tree species.
Furthermore, enclosures will be made animal friendly and a full-fledged veterinary centre for rescue, rehabilitation and treatment of animals.
According to the information provided in the chief minister’s tweet, the zoo visits will be totally revolutionized with world class amenities, indigenous landscaping and immersive experience while providing proper care to the animals.
As per the proposed renovation design, the revamped state zoo will include the following:
Souvenir Shops
Food court with seating
Tickets counter with interpretation area and check gates
Jurassic Park
Children Park and Museum
Orangutan View Point
Hippo with underwater view
Birds zone with public plaza
Walk-in aviary
Food court with sambar deer viewpoint