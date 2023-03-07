Assam Guv Welcomes PM Modi as He Arrives in Guwahati

PM Modi will soon leave for Meghalaya to take part in the swearing ceremony of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

Later, he will leave for Nagaland to take part in the oath taking ceremony of Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

PM Modi is also scheduled to visit Tripura on March 8, to take part in the swearing ceremony of Manik Saha as chief minister.

Yesterday, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Guwahati), Traffic had imposed traffic restrictions on March 7 and 8.

"To ensure the safety of the public, especially vulnerable road users like children, students, women, senior citizens and differently-abled persons on the road and to give free passage to the emergency vehicles like Ambulances, Fire tenders etc., the following restrictions on the movement of vehicles shall be imposed," the press release read.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party chief JP Nadda arrived in Guwahati on Monday evening.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along with his cabinet ministers and government officials went to Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport to receive them.

Meanwhile, the Additional District Magistrate, Kamrup Metro had banned drones and flying activities in Guwahati on March 7 and 8.

In the recently concluded assembly elections in the Northeast, the BJP retained power on its own in Tripura, with the help from ally NDPP in Nagaland and is set to be part of the government in Meghalaya after the Conrad Sangma-led National People’s Party (NPP) failed to hit the majority mark despite emerging as the single-largest party in the state.