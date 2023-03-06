PM Modi’s NE Visit: Traffic Restrictions in City on Mar 7 & 8, Avoid These Roads

On account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the three northeastern states of Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland via Guwahati, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Guwahati), Traffic has imposed traffic restrictions on March 7 and 8.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in the swearing ceremonies for chief ministers of Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

"To ensure the safety of the public, especially vulnerable road users like children, students, women, senior citizens and differently-abled persons on the road and to give free passage to the emergency vehicles like Ambulances, Fire tenders etc., the following restrictions on the movement of vehicles shall be imposed," the press release reads.

Restrictions on the movement of vehicles:

1. Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles of 4 wheels and above shall be restricted on NH-27 and N11-17 falling under Guwahati City from 7 AM to 9 PM on March 7, 2023, and from 5 AM to 12.30 PM on March 8, 2023.

2. Plying of commercial goods carrying vehicles (small/ medium/ heavy) shall be restricted on D.G Road, AT Road, M.G Road, K.L.B Road, Tayabullah Road, GNB road, B. Baruah road and G.S road from 5 AM to 11 AM on March 8, 2023.

Earlier, the Additional District Magistrate, Kamrup Metro had banned drones and flying activities in Guwahati on March 7 and 8.

According to some party insiders from the BJP, the prime minister will be travelling to Nagaland from Delhi in the morning hours on March 7 and attend the swearing ceremony of the NDPP-led NDA government under the leadership of Neiphiu Rio, after which he will fly to Shillong to attend the NPP-led NDA government’s ceremony under Conrad K Sangma. From Shillong the prime minister will land in the city of Guwahati and will heads towards Tripura on March 8.

Senior BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will also accompany the prime minister in the oath-taking ceremonies in the northeastern states.

Meanwhile, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed the preparations for PM Modi’s visit to Northeast, including Assam with senior government officials on Monday afternoon.

The CM instructed them to ensure all arrangements are in place.