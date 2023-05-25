Assam Health Minister Inaugurates High Fidelity Simulation Skill Lab at GMCH

The health minister, while addressing the medical students on the occasion, said that the chief minister of Assam has paid special attention to the educational aspects of the students.

Keshab Mahanta said, "This is the visionary leadership of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. With this, the state has created a roadmap to establish such state-of-the-art skill labs in medical colleges. This lab is a USAID funded and Jhpiego-led initiative under the RISE project that aims at building resilient and responsive health system."