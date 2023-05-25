Assam Health Minister Inaugurates High Fidelity Simulation Skill Lab at GMCH

In a bid to enhance the healthcare system in Assam, a High Fidelity Simulation Skill Lab was inaugurated at the Emergency Building of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Thursday.
The lab has been constructed with financial support from the USAID RISE project. Students pursuing medical science, professor-doctors, nurses and other services can gain experience by undergoing training within the lab.
The inaugural ceremony was held at the GMCH auditorium under the guidance of Dr. Achyut Baishya, Principal of the medical college. Assam health minister Keshab Mahanta, who was the chief guest of the occasion inaugurated the High Fidelity Simulation Skill Lab.
The health minister, while addressing the medical students on the occasion, said that the chief minister of Assam has paid special attention to the educational aspects of the students.
Keshab Mahanta said, "This is the visionary leadership of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. With this, the state has created a roadmap to establish such state-of-the-art skill labs in medical colleges. This lab is a USAID funded and Jhpiego-led initiative under the RISE project that aims at building resilient and responsive health system."
It may be mentioned that, Godrej Company provided hand sanitisers during the Covid-19 pandemic period and helped all groups of people. Stating this, Dr. Achyut Baishya paid his gratitude to the company. He also thanked the Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) for their assistance.
Director of Medical Education, Deputy Director of Health Office USAID India, Country Director Jhpiego, GM of Godrej, senior CGM of NRL, were the distinguished guests at the ceremony. The ceremony was also attended by faculty, staff, students, nurses and other employees of the GMCH.