GMCH Suspends Grade-IV Employee for Misbehaving with Patient's Attendant

A Grade-IV employee of Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has been placed under suspension for misbehaving with the attendant of a patient at the hospital premises, reports emerged on Tuesday.
The GMCH employee has been identified as Bimal Kumar Das who had misbehaved and even got engaged in a physical attack with the attendant of a patient earlier today. The entire scene was captured on the CCTV camera installed in the room.
In the footage, it could be seen that the employee got into an argument with the attendant that later escalated and took a turn into a fight.
The incident was then reported to GMCH Superintendent Abhijeet Sarma who later placed him under suspension for misbehaving with the patient’s attendant.
In February, a regular employee of the Cardiothoracic and Neuroscience Centre at GMCH was caught red-handed by an attendant of an ICU patient while trying to forcibly sell expired medicines to him.
The swindler identified as Dipu Das, a resident of Boripara in the Maligaon locality of Guwahati city was trying to sell medicines worth Rs 1000 from his car.
It was learned that the imposter had been immediately suspended from his job by the authorities of the GMCH, following a written complaint by the victim.
Later, an FIR was lodged against the person at Bhangagarh police station.
Speaking to the media, GMCH Superintendent, Abhijit Sarma said, “The accused was caught indulging in malpractice and accordingly he was suspended with immediate effect. I have already lodged an FIR and the person was arrested. We have also formed an inquiry committee to enquire about the matter. The committee will have to submit the report in next 48 hours. The accused was previously transferred from Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) to the CN Centre, GMCH.”
The accused revealed that he had kept the medicines in his car which he claimed to have collected from ICU death patients belongings, Abhijit Sarma informed further.