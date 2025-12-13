"Assam Holds a Special Place in My Heart, Excited to Perform Here," Says Sonu Nigam

Renowned playback singer Sonu Nigam arrived in Guwahati on Saturday evening as part of his special concert tour, Deewana Tera. Soon after landing at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBI), the singer paid an emotional tribute to Assam’s beloved artiste Zubeen Garg, recalling their long association and shared memories.

Speaking to the media, Sonu Nigam said he had been friends with Zubeen Garg since 1997 and shared several fond memories with him from Assam. “Ever since I met Zubeen in Assam, many memories have been attached to him. I still cannot understand what suddenly happened to him. The people of Assam have given Zubeen immense love,” he said.

Expressing his affection for the state, Nigam said that Assam holds a special place for him. “Assam is different. Performing here means performing in front of knowledgeable and music-loving people,” he remarked, adding that he is looking forward to his performance in the city.

The popular singer has arrived in Guwahati from Delhi for a two-day visit. His concert under the Deewana Tera tour will be held on Sunday at The Greenwood Resort, where music lovers are expected to gather in large numbers.

Following his arrival at the airport, Sonu Nigam proceeded directly to Hotel Vivanta. The Deewana Tera tour will see the singer perform in several cities across the country, celebrating his musical journey and connecting with fans nationwide.

