Khanapara Police Address Viral Reel at Post Malone Concert, Confirms No Complaints from Tourists

The Khanapara Police Commissioner’s office today held a press conference to address concerns raised on social media regarding the safety of foreign tourists during the recent Post Malone musical event. Joint Commissioner Ankur Jain addressed the media, with DCP Mrinal Deka also present.

During the briefing, the police clarified that no formal complaints had been received from any attendees or through ticketing platform BookMyShow. “We had deployed an adequate number of police personnel at the event. As of now, no complaints have been reported to us,” the Joint Commissioner said.

The discussion was prompted by an Instagram reel circulated online. Both officials reached out to the foreign tourists involved via Twitter to confirm if they had faced any difficulties. “So far, we have not received any response. However, we have provided a contact number-- 6026900535, for lodging any complaints if needed,” the police added.

Regarding precautionary measures, the police confirmed that while the video is in reel format, they were unable to identify all individuals in the background. They assured that appropriate action would be taken once identities are clarified.

The ADCP personally spoke with a young woman featured in the video to check if she had experienced any problems. She reportedly confirmed that she had not faced any difficulties. The police emphasized that no prior complaints had been received regarding the incident.

The press conference underlined the police’s commitment to safety and vigilance during public events, while also encouraging the public to report any concerns promptly.

