Assam: Illegal Drugs Worth Rs 6 Crore Seized in Guwahati, Four Arrested

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, authorities seized a large consignment of illegal drugs in Khanapara, Guwahati, reportedly originating from Imphal, Manipur. The operation was carried out by the Basistha police in coordination with the STF based on a tip-off.

Police intercepted a 16-wheeler truck bearing registration number AS01 JC 6458, uncovering a hidden stash of drugs in the vehicle’s cargo chamber. Officials said nearly 20,000 yaba tablets were recovered, with an estimated street value of around Rs 6 crore.

The four individuals arrested in connection with the seizure have been identified as Nabir Ali, Saiful Haque, Qutubuddin Sheikh, and Rabi Barman. Authorities confirmed that the drugs were being transported from Imphal to Guwahati for distribution.

