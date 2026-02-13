Drug Bust in Guwahati: Ganja and Cough Syrup Worth Rs 10 Lakh Seized

In a major anti-narcotics operation, city police seized a large quantity of illegal Drugs, Ganja, and cough syrup during a raid conducted on Dhirenpara Road in Guwahati. The estimated market value of the seized contraband is around ₹10 lakh, officials said.

The operation was carried out at the residence of Rahimuddin Laskar, who was arrested on the spot. Acting on specific inputs, police launched the search and recovered several containers of suspected narcotic substances from inside the house.

During the raid, the team seized approximately 5 kilograms of ganja along with 250 bottles of banned cough syrup, believed to contain codeine-based substances commonly abused for intoxication. The house is suspected to have been used as a storage and distribution point for drugs in the area.

Police have registered a case against the accused under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Officials said further investigation is underway to ascertain whether Rahimuddin Laskar is linked to a wider drug trafficking network operating in Guwahati and nearby regions.