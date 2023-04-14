‘Assam is Truly Becoming an A1 State’, Says PM Modi

As Assam etches its name into the Guinness Book of World Records, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the state has acquired the position of an A1 state.

While attending the Mega Bihu program at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati on Friday, PM Modi said that the celebrations are a reflection of "Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat."

Speaking at the occasion PM Modi said, “I remember that when I came here during the Assembly election, I had said that the day is not far when people will say "A for Assam. Today, Assam is truly becoming an A1 state.”

The Prime Minister said that Bohag Bihu is a festival of heart and soul for Assamese people and that it is the perfect symbol of harmony between man and nature.

It may be mentioned that PM Modi witnessed a mega Bihu dance which was organized in order to globally showcase the traditional dance of Assam as a mascot of the cultural identity and life of the Assamese people.

PM Modi said that no one, whether sitting in front of a TV or at the stadium can forget today's scene.

"Assam and the Northeast received the gift of AIIMS Guwahati and three new medical colleges. Many projects related to rail connectivity in the northeastern region have started, and today itself the work on the bridge on the Brahmaputra, to increase connectivity, has started," Modi said.