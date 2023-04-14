‘Assam is Truly Becoming an A1 State’, Says PM Modi

As Assam etches its name into the Guinness Book of World Records, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the state has acquired the position of an A1 state.
While attending the Mega Bihu program at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati on Friday, PM Modi said that the celebrations are a reflection of "Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat."
Speaking at the occasion PM Modi said, “I remember that when I came here during the Assembly election, I had said that the day is not far when people will say "A for Assam. Today, Assam is truly becoming an A1 state.”
The Prime Minister said that Bohag Bihu is a festival of heart and soul for Assamese people and that it is the perfect symbol of harmony between man and nature.
It may be mentioned that PM Modi witnessed a mega Bihu dance which was organized in order to globally showcase the traditional dance of Assam as a mascot of the cultural identity and life of the Assamese people.
PM Modi said that no one, whether sitting in front of a TV or at the stadium can forget today's scene.
"Assam and the Northeast received the gift of AIIMS Guwahati and three new medical colleges. Many projects related to rail connectivity in the northeastern region have started, and today itself the work on the bridge on the Brahmaputra, to increase connectivity, has started," Modi said.
Before witnessing the extravagant Bihu performance at Sarusajai Stadium, Modi held a mega roadshow in Guwahati. The crowd lined the roads of the city to greet the Prime Minister during his roadshow. Modi was standing on the running board of his moving car and was waving at the enthusiastic crowd.
Earlier today, PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various projects worth more than Rs 10,900 crores. He also laid the foundation stone of a bridge on the Brahmaputra River connecting Palashbari and Sualkuchi. The bridge will provide much-needed connectivity in the region. He also commissioned a 500 TPD Methanol plant at Namrup in Dibrugarh.
At the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Modi laid the foundation stone of the Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute (AAHII). PM Modi also inaugurated the much-awaited All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Changsari on the outskirts of Guwahati city. The 950-bedded hospital was built at a cost of Rs 1,126 crores.
The Prime Minister also inaugurated five railway projects including doubling and electrification of various sections in the region. He also laid the foundation stone for the project for the beautification of Rang Ghar in Sivasagar, which will enhance tourist amenities at the location.
Narendra Modi launched a new mobile application called Assam Cop in the closing ceremony of Maharjat Jayanti (75 years) of the Gauhati High Court.