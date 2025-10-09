3 Arrested in Cattle Theft Case Attack DB Stock Broking Scam Accused Inside Jail

In a shocking incident inside Guwahati Central Jail, three inmates allegedly assaulted Dipankar Barman, one of the key accused in the high-profile DB Stock Broking scam, four days ago.

The attackers have been identified as Md. Robyan Ali (29), son of Sakon Ali of Kochutoli; Yasin Hussain (18), son of Abdul Malik of Sonapur Pathar; and Abdul Ajij (25), son of Sayed Moinuddin of Sonapur Pathar—all residents under Sonapur Police Station. The trio had earlier been sent to jail on charges of cattle theft.

Sources revealed that the three had allegedly entered the jail with a premeditated plan and were reportedly acting as “supari killers” (contract attackers) inside the facility.

According to jail authorities, the incident occurred on October 7, when Barman was assaulted and sustained injuries to his nose. He was initially treated inside the jail and later referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for further medical examination around noon today.

Superintendent Devajit Choudhury of GMCH confirmed that Barman underwent a CT scan of the brain, which returned normal results. He was administered necessary medication, given primary treatment, and subsequently sent back to jail after receiving stitches for his injuries. Doctors have stated that his condition is now stable.

Meanwhile, a highly placed source responding to the incident acknowledged the assault, confirming that the attack was carried out by inmates already in custody for cattle theft.

Earlier reports suggested that the attacker was a drug-addicted prisoner who punched Barman in the face during the altercation. The matter came to light when Barman was brought to GMCH for medical evaluation today.

The Jail authorities have initiated an internal inquiry to investigate the circumstances of the assault and identify possible lapses in jail security. Officials stated that steps will be taken to ensure the safety of all inmates, particularly those involved in sensitive and high-profile cases.

