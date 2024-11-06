CBI Takes Custody Of Mastermind Dipankar Barman In DB Stock Scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday took custody of Dipankar Barman, the prime accused in the high-profile DB Stock Broking scam. Barman, previously in judicial custody, was transferred into the CBI’s custody directly from Guwahati Central Jail.
The CBI will now hold him under remand for six days to conduct further interrogation at their office. Barman, accused of masterminding a stock trading fraud, appeared in court earlier today as his seven-day police remand ended.
The court had subsequently placed him in judicial custody before the CBI formally assumed custody. The case against Barman marks the CBI’s first registered complaint in connection with this trading scam, which has implicated several high-profile investors suspected of black money dealings.
According to police, numerous investors engaged in the DB Stock scheme have allegedly funnelled unaccounted wealth into the fraudulent operation.
The CBI is actively questioning several individuals who had invested in the scam, seeking to expose the full extent of the financial malpractice and recover funds where possible.