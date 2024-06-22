Assam Jatiya Parishad Spokesman Ziaur Rahman Detained Amid Family Feud

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) spokesman Ziaur Rahman was detained by Hatigaon police on Saturday following a complaint filed by his wife, Farnaz Noorin Zaman. The detention took place at an apartment in Hatigaon.
Farnaz Noorin Zaman has accused Ziaur Rahman of being involved in long-term relationships with other women. She mentioned that a maintenance case between them is currently pending in court, which had directed Rahman to cover the expenses of his wife and children. However, he has allegedly neglected this responsibility, providing only Rs 8,000 as alimony and failing to offer further financial support.
Farnaz also accused Rahman of subjecting her to physical and mental torture, saying, “I got married in 2007. Our first child was born in 2009 and the second in 2015. Our relationship has been strained since October 2015. Ever since I gave birth to two daughters, my husband has mentally and physically tortured me. Despite numerous efforts, our situation hasn't improved. There is no divorce case in the family court; only a maintenance case is currently pending. He has been living luxuriously while failing to provide for our two children.”
Ziaur Rahman has refuted the allegations, claiming that Farnaz abandoned him six years ago and has been involved in illicit relationships. He alleged, “She has threatened me multiple times and has been seen with other men. I have been physically assaulted by her and her supporters. I have lived alone for six years and have been prevented from meeting my daughters. Legal cases are ongoing and will be settled in court. I was legally divorced in 2019 and have since remarried.”
Rahman also alleged a political conspiracy against him, stating, “A BJP leader is involved in this entire conspiracy because I have campaigned against Sarbananda Sonowal and Badruddin Ajmal.”
The case has brought significant media attention, highlighting the personal and legal battles between the couple. The Hatigaon police are currently investigating the allegations, and the court will ultimately determine the outcome of the ongoing legal disputes.