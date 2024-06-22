Assam Jatiya Parishad Spokesman Ziaur Rahman Detained Amid Family Feud

Rahman's Counter-Claims

Ziaur Rahman has refuted the allegations, claiming that Farnaz abandoned him six years ago and has been involved in illicit relationships. He alleged, “She has threatened me multiple times and has been seen with other men. I have been physically assaulted by her and her supporters. I have lived alone for six years and have been prevented from meeting my daughters. Legal cases are ongoing and will be settled in court. I was legally divorced in 2019 and have since remarried.”

Rahman also alleged a political conspiracy against him, stating, “A BJP leader is involved in this entire conspiracy because I have campaigned against Sarbananda Sonowal and Badruddin Ajmal.”