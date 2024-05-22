Man Arrested For Murdering Wife Over Suspected Affair In Tripura

A man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife on suspicion of her having an extramarital affair in Tripura’s Unakoti district.
The deceased was identified as Misaba Begum, while the accused husband was named Taur Ali.
The incident took place on May 18, and the accused was apprehended from a remote location in Latiyapura gram panchayat in Unakoti district, a day after fleeing the crime scene.
Detailing the incident, Jatindra Das, the officer-in-charge of Irani police station, stated, "Early morning on May 19, we received information that Misaba Begum was killed by her husband Taur Ali. Upon arrival, the police found the victim with severe neck injuries, suggestive of a sharp weapon being used, resulting in her demise."
"Her husband quickly became the prime suspect and evaded authorities. A case was filed against him by his mother-in-law," he added.
Police disclosed that the accused fled after locals raised an alarm over his wife's death. "Multiple teams were deployed to track him down, with informants in the area placed on high alert. On the night of May 20, a tip-off led to his arrest," said Das.
The accused was discovered hiding near a pond surrounded by paddy fields behind his house.
"We received specific information about his whereabouts, and all officers approached cautiously to avoid alerting him. Despite his attempt to flee upon sensing our presence, we managed to apprehend him after a pursuit," Das recounted.
Regarding the motive behind the murder, Das mentioned, "It seems the accused suspected his wife of infidelity."
He added, "Neighbors informed us that the couple frequently quarreled over such matters. On the night of the incident, they had another heated altercation."