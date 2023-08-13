Assam: JE Disease Claims Life of Udalguri Student at GMCH

Amid the rising cases of Japanese Encephalitis (JE), a school student from Udalguri district succumbed to the vector-borne disease in Guwahati on Sunday.
The student, identified as Bibika Daimary, was undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) when she breathed her last.
Bibika was a seventh-grade student of North East Public School in Majbat and a resident of Kadabil Village.
Meanwhile, in a recent report, the National Health Mission (NHM) Assam had claimed that as compared to last year from January 2022 to August 2022, this year there is a significant decrease in Japanese Encephalitis (JE) deaths as a result of effective implementation of measures towards JE management in the state.
As per a data shared by the NHM Assam, this year Assam has recorded around 362 cases of JE with 19 deaths till August 11, 2023, thus, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) stands at 5.25%, whereas, it was around 358 and 70 deaths from (Jan 1, 2022 to Aug 11, 2022) having CFR around 19.6%.
The daily JE positive cases till August 11, 2023 in Assam stand at 12. A day earlier it was around 17.