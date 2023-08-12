Assam Records Significant Decrease in Death Cases Due to JE, But How?

The National Health Mission (NHM) Assam in a recent report has claimed that as compared to last year from January 2022 to August 2022, this year there is a significant decrease in Japanese Encephalitis (JE) deaths as a result of effective implementation of measures towards JE management in the state.
As per a data shared by the NHM Assam, this year Assam has recorded around 362 cases of JE with 19 deaths till August 11, 2023, thus, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) stands at 5.25%, whereas, it was around 358 and 70 deaths from (Jan 1, 2022 to Aug 11, 2022) having CFR around 19.6%.
The daily JE positive cases till August 11, 2023 in Assam stand at 12. A day earlier it was around 17.
Meanwhile, the state has recorded around 2719 cases of Dengue with two death cases (from Jan 1, 2023 to Aug 11, 2023), the CFR in Dengue stands at 0.07%.
Similarly, Assam has witnessed around 265 cases of Malaria cases with zero death cases.