Assam Records Significant Decrease in Death Cases Due to JE, But How?

As per a data shared by the NHM Assam, this year Assam has recorded around 362 cases of JE with 19 deaths till August 11, 2023, thus, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) stands at 5.25%, whereas, it was around 358 and 70 deaths from (Jan 1, 2022 to Aug 11, 2022) having CFR around 19.6%.