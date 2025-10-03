Assam Kickboxing Association to Conduct State Team Selection on October 5

The Assam Kickboxing Association (AKA) will hold a selection camp and meeting on October 5 from 9 AM onwards at the State AKA office in Guwahati. The selection camp has been organised to prepare the Assam team for the forthcoming All India Kickboxing Championship, scheduled near Mumbai from November 20.

All affiliated district units under AKA have been invited to send their players for the camp, with a nominal camp fee of Rs 100 per participant.

Founded on February 2, 2002, the AKA has been a cornerstone in promoting sports education in the North East. Over the years, the association has gained recognition from the World Association of Kickboxing Organisations (WAKO) through its Asian, Indian, and North Eastern chapters. Currently, WAKO (IF) and WAKO Asia Continental Federation are recognized by major international bodies including the IOC, OCA, FISU, GAISF, IWGA, as well as by the Government of India and the Assam government.

ALSO READ: Assam’s Pride: JNV Biswanath Clinches 8 Medals at National Boxing Meet