Assam’s Pride: JNV Biswanath Clinches 8 Medals at National Boxing Meet

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Biswanath, has once again made Assam proud by delivering an outstanding performance at the National Boxing Championship organized by the Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. The event was held at Karnal, Haryana, from August 20 to 22, and saw participation from players across eight zones of the country.

A total of ten boxers from JNV Biswanath represented the Shillong region in the tournament and clinched eight medals, including six golds. The gold medal winners were:

Ayan Jyotish Nath (Class XI)

Swrangsar Basumatary (Class XI)

Suman Chauhan (Class XI)

Riya Das (Class XI)

Yashraj Barman (Class IX)

Jyotishmita Baruah (Class VIII)

Additionally, Manab Das (Class VIII) secured a silver medal, while Aditya Nath (Class XI) bagged bronze.

In a special recognition, Swrangsar Basumatary was adjudged the Best Boxer of the championship. With their victory, all six gold medalists have also qualified for the upcoming National Boxing Championship to be conducted under the aegis of the School Games Federation of India (SGFI).

Behind this remarkable achievement stands the dedication of their coaches — boxing trainer Bikash Jyoti Bora, sports coach Ashutosh Singh, and boxing trainer Nabajit Basumatary.

Apart from JNV Biswanath, several other schools under the Shillong region also secured medals. JNV East Kameng’s John Tolu and JNV Nalbari’s Jondeep Talukdar won gold medals, while JNV Mukla’s Mewanpanchakhem Rebn, JNV Ri-Bhoi’s Kitbor Cliff, JNV Serchhip’s Lalthanl Mawia, and JNV Mukla’s Integrity Siyang claimed silver medals. Thirteen other boxers from the zone bagged bronze medals, further boosting the region’s tally.

The exceptional performance of JNV Biswanath not only highlighted the school’s growing dominance in boxing but also brought immense pride to Assam in the national arena.

