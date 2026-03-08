Assam: Kumar Bhaskar Varma Bridge Opens for Light Vehicles Today

The Kumar Bhaskar Varma Bridge will open for the movement of two-wheelers and light vehicles from today.

Authorities, however, have clarified that buses and heavy vehicles such as trucks will not be allowed to pass through the bridge for now. The restriction has been put in place as a precaution while traffic movement gradually begins.

Although the bridge is scheduled to open today, vehicular movement has not started in the morning. Officials said the bridge would be opened for vehicles around 12 noon.

Interestingly, before the official opening for traffic, several local residents were seen using the bridge for morning walks.

The bridge, which spans about 1.24 km across the Brahmaputra River, was inaugurated by Narendra Modi on February 14, 2026. Built at an estimated cost of over Rs 3,000 crore, it connects Guwahati with North Guwahati and is expected to cut travel time between the two areas to just a few minutes.

Named after the 7th-century Kamarupa ruler Kumar Bhaskar Varma, the bridge is also notable for being the first extradosed bridge in Northeast India, built with modern engineering features including seismic safety systems and real-time structural monitoring.