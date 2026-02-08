Guwahati–North Guwahati Bridge Set to Open on February 14

Assam is all set to witness the inauguration of a modern, state-of-the-art bridge connecting Guwahati and North Guwahati, which has been eagerly awaited by the people of the state. The bridge, named after the ancient Kamrup king Kumar Bhaskar Varma, is scheduled to be officially opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 14.

Stretching over 1.24 kilometres, the bridge has been built at a cost of around Rs 3,300 crore and is being hailed as one of the major infrastructure landmarks of Assam. According to the state government, the bridge will significantly reduce travel time between Guwahati and North Guwahati while providing modern facilities for commuters.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has already inspected the bridge and ensured that all construction work has been completed to the highest standards. He described the bridge as a “gift to the people of Assam in 2026”

The new Guwahati–North Guwahati bridge will stretch over one kilometre and is set to become a major engineering landmark in India. It is the first bridge of its kind built over an Indian river using a modern design known as extradosed, which makes it both strong and visually striking.

The bridge stands on six massive pillars in the middle of the Brahmaputra and is supported by 132 specially designed cables, which not only make it incredibly sturdy but also give it a sleek, elegant look. Once opened, it is expected to be both a functional marvel and a scenic attraction for commuters and visitors alike.

The bridge, built over the mighty Brahmaputra, is set to become a visual landmark as well, with its innovative design and elegant structure. Officials have said that the bridge is among the first in India to feature a unique design that enhances both its strength and aesthetic appeal.

