Assam Launches Livestock Schemes, 24x7 Vet Services At State Event

A state-level programme highlighting major initiatives of the Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department, Government of Assam, was held in Guwahati on Friday, bringing together government officials, veterinary experts, farmers and stakeholders associated with the livestock sector.

The event took place at the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, where several important schemes aimed at strengthening veterinary services and livestock development in the state were formally launched and announced.

The programme was attended by Assam’s Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, Fisheries and PWR (PMGSY) Minister Krishnendu Paul, who highlighted the government’s commitment to improving animal healthcare services and supporting livestock farmers across the state.

Among other dignitaries present were M. S. Manivannan, Commissioner and Secretary of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, Dr Niranjan Kalita, Vice-Chancellor of Assam Veterinary and Fishery University, and Manoj Saikia, Chairman of the Assam Livestock & Poultry Development Corporation. Senior officials of the department, veterinary doctors, staff members, livestock farmers and media representatives also attended the programme.

During the event, the department rolled out several initiatives aimed at modernising livestock management and expanding veterinary services in Assam.

One of the key announcements was the launch of Animal Registration Week, which will involve Aadhaar-based registration of livestock under the National Digital Livestock Mission. The initiative is intended to build a comprehensive digital database of animals to help improve disease monitoring, vaccination coverage and overall livestock management.

The department also announced Pashu Swasthya Shibir, a veterinary health camp programme to be implemented under the SOPD-G scheme. These camps are expected to provide essential veterinary services, including health check-ups, treatment and vaccination for animals in rural areas.

Another significant step announced at the programme was the designation of District Headquarters Veterinary Dispensaries to function as 24×7 veterinary service centres, allowing livestock owners to access emergency animal healthcare services at any time.

In addition, the government introduced the PM-JUGA Scheme under the National Livestock Mission, which aims to support livestock farmers and strengthen the rural livestock economy.

The department also announced the release of compensation for livestock owners affected by culling during outbreaks of African Swine Fever under the ASCAD Scheme.