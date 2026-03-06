UPSC 2025 Results Out: Three Candidates From Assam Among Top Rankers

The Union Public Service Commission on Friday announced the final results of the Civil Services Examination 2025, recommending 958 candidates for appointment to some of the country’s most prestigious government services.
According to the Commission, the selected candidates will be inducted into services such as the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service, along with other Central Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ services after completion of the necessary formal procedures.
National Toppers
At the national level, Anuj Agnihotri secured the first rank, emerging as the topper of the Civil Services Examination this year.
The second position was secured by Rajeshwari Suve M, while Akansh Dhull claimed the third rank, placing among the top performers in one of India’s toughest competitive examinations.
Candidates from Assam Shine
The results have also brought encouraging news for Assam, with three candidates from the state successfully clearing the examination.
Among them, Abhigyan Khaund achieved the highest position from Assam with an All India Rank (AIR) of 187.
He was followed by Abhigyan Jyoti Bora, who secured AIR 570, while Bhaswata Saikia obtained AIR 777 in the final merit list.
Their achievement has generated excitement and pride across the state, inspiring many aspirants preparing for the Civil Services Examination.
Candidate from the Northeast Also Performs Well
Another notable performer from the Northeast is Calvin Ginminlien Zou, who secured an impressive **AIR 134**. Originally from Manipur, Zou is currently residing in Meghalaya.
Examination Process
The Civil Services Examination, conducted annually by the UPSC, is widely regarded as one of the most challenging recruitment tests in India.
For the 2025 cycle, the written examination was held in August 2025, followed by the personality test (interview) conducted between December 2025 and February 2026.
Candidates who cleared all stages of the examination have now been recommended for appointment. They will soon undergo training before being assigned to their respective services and cadres based on merit, category, and preferences.