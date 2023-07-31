Assam Lawyers Oppose Gauhati HC's Relocation; Asks "Why They Took This Decision"

The Gauhati High Court Bar Association (GHCBA) opposing the relocation of the high court from Guwahati to Rangmahal in Kamrup (Rural) district on the Northern Bank of river Brahmaputra on Monday questioned as to why such the decision was taken without anyone pressing a demand for it.
Addressing a press conference, the association said that the decision to shift the high court was taken without any master plan or vision document for which many lawyers in Guwahati will face difficulties.
Bombay, Madras, Calcutta High Courts have been in the same place since ages then why did the government suddenly took the decision to relocate Gauhati High Court without anyone demanding for it, the association questioned.
Furthermore, no discussion was held in the Assam Legislative Assembly or cabinet decision was made in this regard, then it is democratic for one person to take the decision all of a sudden, they asked adding that it is a one-sided and unnecessary decision.
The association claimed that beside the chief minister, only Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court Sandeep Mehta knew about this decision. Apart from him, no one was aware of the decision and so it was taken after only consulting with one lawyer.
They also said that the name ‘Judicial City’ is itself hysterical.
The GHCBA raising concern over a newly constructed private international school in Amingaon which will be simultaneously spanned in a few years, said whether the land around the school belongs to any politician, should be a matter of consideration.
Meanwhile, the association stated that the present chief justice do not recognize most of the lawyers in the high court so how shall he realize their difficulties and struggles.
The GHCBA questioned if all the institutions should be situated in the chief minister’s constituency.
It may be noted that the state government has decided to relocate the Gauhati High Court to Rangmahal in North Guwahati. This decision has been opposed by the lawyers citing that it will be of immense difficulty for them as it took years to establish a chamber in Guwahati and commuting from the city to North Guwahati will be troublesome.