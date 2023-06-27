Lawyers Protest against Shifting of Gauhati HC to North Guwahati

“The proposal though may sound to be very palatable proposition on paper, the project, if implemented would rather cause a great deal of hardship to the lawyers practicing in the Gauhati High Court and the various other Courts and Tribunals located with the city. The practicing advocated have over the years built up their establishments and chambers in the city and in the event they have to attend Courts at Rangmahal, it would have serious impact on their working style and functioning, as a lot of time would be lost every day, while travelling to and from the Courts from different parts of Guwahati, which covers an area of 216 square kms. approximately. The young lawyers and especially the lady lawyer would be seriously affected if they have to travel all the way to Rangmahal,” the memorandum said.