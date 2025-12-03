Assam Lawyers to Hold Ballot Voting on Gauhati High Court Relocation

In a significant development over the proposed relocation of the Gauhati High Court, the Gauhati High Court Bar Association has announced that a secret ballot will be conducted from December 8 to December 12 to determine the collective stand of advocates on the controversial relocation plan.

The state government has decided to shift the High Court premises to Rangmahal in North Guwahati, a move that has triggered strong opposition from a section of lawyers.

The Bar Association, expressing serious reservations over the decision, has been leading a determined campaign against the proposed relocation.

To decide whether the legal fraternity supports or opposes the move, the association will hold a democratic voting process through secret ballot.

More than 5,550 advocates registered with the Gauhati High Court Bar Association are eligible to participate in the vote.

This decision has been opposed by the lawyers citing that it will be of immense difficulty for them as it took years to establish a chamber in Guwahati and commuting from the city to North Guwahati will be troublesome.

