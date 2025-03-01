Assam: Massive Trading Scam Unearthed in Rani, Accused Arrested

In a case reminiscent of the infamous Bishal Trading scam, a large-scale financial fraud has surfaced in Rani, near Guwahati, with Chinmoy Das at the center of the controversy. Das has been accused of duping multiple individuals by luring them into a fraudulent trading scheme, misappropriating nearly ₹50 crore.

According to reports, Das, a resident of Rani Bazar Chowk in Kamrup district, allegedly collected substantial sums from numerous residents, promising lucrative returns. However, when investors sought to reclaim their money, he allegedly refused and verbally abused them. Several victims have lodged complaints, asserting that despite repeated requests, Das has failed to return their investments.

Responding to these complaints, Rani Police arrested Chinmoy Das, who is currently in custody at Palashbari Police Station. Additionally, it has come to light that he was set to marry an administrative officer on March 6. The police have initiated an investigation, with further details expected to emerge as the probe progresses.

Earlier on Friday, a formal complaint was filed at Rani Police Station against Chinmoy Das and his family members for allegedly operating illegal trading activities and defrauding the public of approximately ₹50 crore.

The complaint further implicates his father, Bhupen Das, his mother, Bina Das, his wife, Deepshikha Baishya (an APSC Account Officer), his friend, Chiranjeev Deka (APSC Assistant Accounts Officer), and associate, Nitul Bora of Mirza, in the alleged scam. It states that Das, in collaboration with his associates, solicited investments from the public with promises of high returns, which now appear to be fraudulent.

Adding to the suspicion surrounding the case, Das had reportedly disappeared from his residence, intensifying concerns about his financial dealings.

A crucial demand in the complaint is an inquiry into the bank accounts of Chinmoy Das and his mother, Bina Das. The complaint specifically mentions multiple accounts across Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank, which are believed to have played a role in the financial transactions under scrutiny.

The police have yet to issue an official statement regarding the complaint, but public pressure continues to mount, with calls for swift action to address the financial losses suffered by local investors.

