Guwahati Police Detain Man Who Exposed Sapnanil Trading Scam

Guwahati police have detained Ashraful Haque, the whistleblower who exposed the massive TFAL Trading Scam, following allegations of misconduct and extortion filed against him by a woman.

Haque, who played a key role in uncovering the alleged fraudulent activities of Sapnanil Das and his trading platform, Trading For A Living (TFAL), was taken into police custody after Hatigaon Police took him in for questioning.

He was subsequently arrested following an FIR filed by the complainant, who resides in an apartment at Kripa Estate in Hatigaon. The woman, identified as the wife of Ashiq Uddin Ahmed, alleged that Haque not only misbehaved with her but also attacked both her and her child on multiple occasions.

Meanwhile, the crackdown continues on the multi-crore trading fraud allegedly orchestrated by Sapnanil Das. The scam, which lured investors with promises of stock market profits, has been linked to financial operations in Singapore, Malaysia, and Dubai.

It is worth noting that Sapnanil Das was arrested in Guwahati on September 2 last year for allegedly running fraudulent online trading schemes. While he portrayed himself as a financial educator, authorities claim that TFAL was merely a front for large-scale financial deception.

Haque’s detention has raised questions about whether it is a routine legal procedure or if there are larger implications at play. The investigation into the complaint against him is underway.

