Assam Minister Atul Bora Gets Death Threat, GP Singh Responds...

Assam director general of police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh on Tuesday directed the Crime Investigation Department (CID) to register a criminal case and take action after cabinet minister Atul Bora received a death threat.
The case pertains to the death threat received by the Assam cabinet minister Atul Bora who holds the portfolios of agriculture, animal husbandry and veterinary, implementation of Assam Accord, border protection and development.
In the comments section of a Facebook post of a regional news portal, a user posted the threat against the minister. The threat mentioned that a bomb was planted in his quarters and that this was done by the proscribed militant group United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I).
The user who made the threat had the name 'Pranash Shandilya'.
Following the threat, Assam DGP GP Singh said that the CID has been directed to initiate criminal proceedings against the user and take lawful action.
"No such threat would be acceptable against elected representatives as it threatens the democratic polity," mentioned GP Singh on his post.