Mukesh Ambani Faces Third Death Threat, Extortion Demand Soars To Rs 400 Crore

Reliance Industries Chairman, Mukesh Ambani, found himself the target of a third menacing message on Monday, which not only threatened his life but also demanded an astonishing sum of Rs 400 crore in exchange for his safety. What's particularly unsettling is that this follows two other similar threats he received within the span of just one week.
In a rather perplexing twist, it appears that the sender and email address have remained consistent throughout these threats, with the only alteration being the escalating extortion amount. Intriguingly, the digital trail leads us all the way to Belgium, adding an international dimension to this harrowing situation. Consequently, security measures around Ambani's opulent Antilia residence have been significantly bolstered to ensure his safety.
The e-mail he received read, “Now the amount is 400 crore, and the police can’t track and arrest me. No matter how good your security is, only one of our snipers can kill you.”
This unsettling development follows an earlier threat where the extortion amount was 20 crore rupees, accompanied by a menacing ultimatum. The initial email arrived on Friday, October 27, at 8:51 pm.
“The email regarding the threat was received on Friday, October 27. Soon after the matter came to light, a case was registered under sections 387 and 506 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Gamdevi PS of Mumbai,” police said in a statement.
According to the filed First Information Report (FIR), the ominous message in the initial email declared, "If you (Ambani) don’t give us Rs 20 crore, we will kill you. We have the best shooters in India.”
However, the ordeal did not end there. On October 28, Mr. Ambani was targeted yet again by the same menacing email account.
This time, the stakes were higher, with the extortionist demanding a staggering 200 crore rupees, justifying the increase with the ominous statement, "U have not responded to our email now the amount is 200 crore otherwise the death warrant is signed”.